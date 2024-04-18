Kettering town centre QR code project completed with unveiling of Gold Street plaque

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 45th and final QR code plaque forming a trail around Kettering town centre has been unveiled in Gold Street marking the end of a three-year history project.

Friends of Kettering Art Gallery and Museum produced the QR plaques that are displayed on the two-sided wayfinder ‘totems' – street signs – located in shopping areas.

People can use their smartphones to access information allowing residents and town centre visitors to take a walk down memory lane at the touch of a button.

L-r Karen Coleman, Thuli Ndlovu, Carol Milner, David Milner (from Fuller Baptist Church), and Ian Luck and Dr David Brown from the Friends of Kettering Art Gallery/National World

Each QR code takes visitors to a webpage for that featured location providing access to exclusive content.

Dr David Brown, chairman of the Friends of Kettering Art Gallery and Museum, said: “This is the culmination of a three-year project by the Friends of the Alfred East Gallery, with sponsorship from Historic England.

"People can now walk around the town and get information instantly on the surrounding buildings of interest, by using the QR reader on their smart phones.

"Many people have been involved in generating the online content for the plaques, and producing the plaques themselves which are displayed on the many 'wayfinder totems' around town.

One of the wayfinding totems featuring the QR codes in Kettering/National World

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their work to what I hope will be an enduring contribution to Kettering's heritage."

The project was funded through Historic England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund and supported by Arts Council England, accessing funding from the High Street Action Zone project.

Featuring on the final plaque is Kettering Fuller Baptist Church. Members of the church were invited to the unveiling to mark the end of the project.

David Milner, curator of the Fuller Baptist heritage centre, said: “It’s splendid, it’s a really good idea. We have a rich history and many visitors from America come to see our hidden gem.”

Kettering’s High Street Heritage Action Zone secured £4,354,000 from Historic England and the former Kettering Borough Council to improve the High Street, with £90,000 earmarked for community projects including Kettering Cultural Consortium's programme of activities.