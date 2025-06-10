Kettering town centre pub to re-open promising 'party vibes'

By Alison Bagley
Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 15:09 BST

A Kettering town centre pub will re-open its doors to customers with a promise to bring ‘party vibes’ for Market Place bar goers.

The Old Market Inn, managed by Sam Pavey, will open on Saturday, June 14 in time for the annual KettFest weekend.

Having signed the lease two weeks ago, co-owner Cameron Bothwell has been working hard to get the bar ready for thirsty festival goers.

He said: “We’ve got beers – Cruzcampo, Moretti and Amstel – and the Brixton Brewery is working with us. We’re going to collaborate big time.

Old Market Inn, l-r Sam Pavey (manager) and Cameron Bothwell (co-owner) will reopen the Kettering pub this weekend/National WorldOld Market Inn, l-r Sam Pavey (manager) and Cameron Bothwell (co-owner) will reopen the Kettering pub this weekend/National World
"I want to keep the bougie bar feel. There will be music you can have in the background or you can get up and dance.”

With the bar racing to open for KettFest, food won’t be available but punters will find brunches and light bites including slider burgers and loaded fries rather than large meals when fully open.

Old Market Inn, l-r Sam Pavey (manager) and Cameron Bothwell (co-owner) will reopen the Kettering pub this weekend/National WorldOld Market Inn, l-r Sam Pavey (manager) and Cameron Bothwell (co-owner) will reopen the Kettering pub this weekend/National World
The pub is now looking to recruit bar staff, security people and cleaners roles that will be filled in the meantime from the owners’ other sites across the Midlands.

Manager Sam said: “We are going to have proper party vibes.”

Cameron added: “We want to have proper parties. Come for KettFest but stay for the good times. I’m looking forward to seeing what the town has to offer.”

The pub closed unexpectedly in January. It had opened in August 2019 after a major refurbishment saw the traditional boozer transformed into a more upmarket offer known for its bottomless brunches and club nights.

