KettFest 2025 arts festival returns with music and entertainment across Kettering

Kettering’s annual arts festival KettFest returns in June with a packed programme of music and entertainment.

The popular free festival with an eclectic mix of home-grown talent will celebrate everything that’s great about Kettering on Saturday, June 14.

As well as town centre venues, this year a launch party will take place at Wicksteed Park Pavilion on KettFest eve (Friday June 13).

Zoe Martin, KettFest creative director, said: “This year our theme is ‘connections’ between people, groups and communities and strengthening those bonds. We want everyone to feel they are part of this event and our town.”

KettFest 2025 is coming soon to five stages across Kettering /National World

At the Kettfest launch event people can meet Wicky Bear and enjoy music, face painting, art activities, giant lawn games plus there are have-a-go sports sessions and dancing workshops.

On Saturday Jun 14, the festival will be spread over five stages in the town. The main stage runs from 10am to10pm in the Market Place, and is being programmed by Kettering Arts Centre. Throughout the day live music from some local bands can be enjoyed with a headline slot for Superfly and a Bill Burton disco finale – street food will be available around the site.

The Clock Tower stage, curated by Jason Redhead from ISM Academy, will be at the other end of the High Street, showcasing the upcoming artists.

Just off the Market Place in the Parish Hall, will be Picture the Difference’s The Art Space where they will be creatively exploring the theme of connections.

Kettering festival of culture art and music - Kezzabelle hosting a stage at KettFest 2025 /National World

New for this year is the KettFest postman on roller skates – fill out a Kettfest postcard for an on the day delivery to anyone at the festival.

A Cosplay parade will set off at 11am from The Art Space and this will also be the Kettering and District Art artist trail sheet collection point. At 2pm Picture the Difference will put on a performance of its murder mystery play Art To Die For.

Outside the Toller Church, Pets at KettFest returns, with pet artist Katy Dynes sketching furry friends for free. Jolleys pet store will be there offering pet treats and a free claw clipping.

The Community Stage outside Peacocks, will provide a platform for dancers and performers while Kettering Library hosts the Spoken Word Stage with spoken word poet Kezzabelle leading workshops and performances from the library in Cornerstone.

Kettering KettFest 2024

Nostalgic nightclubbers will be able to relive the heyday of Reflections at The Yards with a takeover by the ‘Fleckies’ team bringing sets from DJs throughout the day and open deck sessions. Irregular Art Hub will be outside with a graffiti wall to try out plus all The Yards shops open.

Sketching scenes of KettFest will be Kettering and District Art Society artists around the town centre – an original artist-designed prize will be won by the first 10 people to complete a spot-the-artist trail sheet.

Encouraging sustainable travel, members of Brightwayz will be in Lower Street highlighting the joys of bikes, skates and scooters with special sessions from Illicit Skate School near St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

In the Newlands Centre, Artworks will host creative workshops and the Kettering Complementary Therapy Group will be open and offering therapies and support.

All along the High Street, and the bottom of Gold Street, will be artisan market stalls with a range of local craft and items to buy, with street food on sale in the Market Place and Gold street.

The festival is being organised by members of Kettering Cultural Consortium (KCC) and Kettering Town Council and funded by a £14,000 grant from the council.

For full information and the latest on times go to: www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/KettFest

And follow the latest on socials: https://www.facebook.com/KettFest or https://www.instagram.com/kettfest_kettering