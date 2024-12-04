Kettering to Leicester train line closed after fault with signalling system
East Midlands Railway has provided a rail replacement bus service between Leicester, Market Harborough, and Kettering.
An East Midlands Railway spokesman said: “There is a fault with the signalling system near north Wigston Junction. This is between Leicester and Kettering and is disrupting our trains on the London St Pancras/ Nottingham/ Sheffield routes.
"Our trains are likely to experience extended delays or alterations.
"Where possible, we are diverting our services around the problem.”
The line is a popular route for those travelling north to Sheffield, or south to London St Pancras from Wellingborough and Kettering.
There is currently no time frame for its repair. Commuters are advised to stay up to date on the state of the train services by visiting the National Rail website here.