Kettering to get new fire station as Headlands base to shut down

The Northamptonshire Chief Fire Officer, Nikki Watson has confirmed today (April 3) that a new purpose-built fire station is to be built in Kettering’s Cherry Hall Road.

As part of the confirmation of two new police stations in north Northamptonshire (those being in Corby and Kettering) there has also been confirmation that a new fire station will be built on the Cherry Hall Road site adjacent to the police’s flagship Northern Accommodation Building.

Chief Fire Officer Nikki Watson said: “A new fire station for Kettering will provide a modern and fit for purpose working environment for our staff. The proposed new site is in a great location that is both accessible to the public we serve and well located for our operational needs.”

The new fire station will be adjacent to the Northern Accommodation Building in Cherry Hall Road (left), replacing the station in Headlands (right)

The police, fire, and crime commissioner says that several other developments will also form part of the pledge to improve police and fire visibility in our communities, and that ‘the new fire station will have good access to major routes and will be built to meet modern working and welfare standards.’

The current fire station in the Headlands has proven ‘difficult’, as traffic and parking issues can make entry to and exit problematic. A planning application will be submitted for the new fire station soon.

Kettering MP, Rosie Wrighting, has been contacted for comment.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “I’m really pleased to give firm commitments that will make Northamptonshire Police officers more accessible in the towns they serve, and to provide a great, new facility in Kettering for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“I know how much it means to people to have a reassuring police presence in the heart of their community to deter and prevent crime and keep our streets safe. I pledged to make closer connections between communities and their police and fire service - this is another step forward.”