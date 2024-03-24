Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman involved in three-on-one attack in Kettering High Street has been sent to jail for the role she played in the attack.

In horrifying footage played to a court, Chloe Molloy was seen goading and pushing a man who was then hit more than 20 times with a wrench as he struggled to get back to his feet.

Two other men – Ryan Maxwell and Adrian Hillyer – have already been sentenced.

Chloe Molloy (inset, and in the Adidas tracksuit in the main picture) has been jailed for a wrench attack in Kettering High Street. Image: National World

But last week Molloy, 33, was back before Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane at Northampton Crown Court to face her own sentencing hearing.

The court heard how she joined her pals in the affray on the evening of July 16, 2023, near to Gala Bingo. CCTV footage was shown to the court that followed the victim walking down Gold Street and into High Street towards the market place at about 10.30pm.

He had been to a music festival where he had been drinking port and he decided to take a homeless pal some food.

Molloy, of Highfield Road, Kettering, and Maxwell, 41, of Kirkconnel Drive in Spittle, Rutherglen, began abusing the man, with one of them shouting ‘You f***ing Polish t***’ at him.

Chloe Molloy, of Highfield Road, Kettering. Image: Northamptonshire Police

Hillyer, 38, of Duke Street, Kettering, arrived on the scene and joined in the abuse.

Molloy was shown throwing multiple punches at the man and pushing him over while Maxwell pulled out a large silver wrench.

As the assault continued, all three defendants rounded on the victim and pulled him to the ground where Maxwell pummelled his head with the wrench at least 20 times before he was able to escape.

Officers later found the victim nearby and he was taken to hospital where he was found to have bruising to his entire body. He also had to have 17 stitches in his head.

Maxwell had earlier pleaded guilty to S20 grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. The court heard he had only been in Kettering for a few weeks after moving south from his home in Scotland. He had only one previous conviction for cultivation of cannabis. He received a two year prison term.

Hillyer, who has several convictions for assault and battery as well as one for possession of a knife, admitted affray alongside Molloy, formerly of Corby, who has 53 offences on her record including assault and shoplifting.

Hillyer was given a jail term of 18 months, suspended for two years, after his barrister said that he admitted being an ‘idiot’ and had an offer of work if he was released from custody.

Molloy was sentenced separately after she failed to attend a probation appointment at which her pre-sentenced report was due to be written.