Kettering steam punk Twinkling Stars fundraiser promises 'chap-hop' musical-comedy experience

The fundraiser is for the KGH Twinkling Stars appeal

A Kettering couple are putting on an evening of comical musical mayhem to raise funds for KGH’s Twinkling Stars Appeal.

The event on Saturday, September 11, at the hospital's recreation hall features award-winning hip-hop artist Professor Elemental who combines music, comedy and improvisation in his unique performance and promises to put a smile on the face of all who behold his show, and local performer Aldous Pinch.

Organisers Jason Haynes and Terri Bett are delighted that the show is finally going ahead after it was postponed in 2020 as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Terri and Jason

Jason said: “I have a particular affinity with both Professor Elemental and Aldous Pinch. Their music and lyrics epitomise a ‘steam-punk’ ethos and vibe. As a chap-about-town myself I really appreciate the Professor’s ‘chap-hop’ style of music and both performers bring their audience along on a great evening of fun.”

With doors to the recreation centre opening at 7.30pm, the evening includes a performance by local Aldous Pinch, a ‘musical teller of tales and keep of secrets, with a shady past and a dubious future’.

Terri said: “After such a long time without being able to attend events and gigs, this will be a great evening of music and fun. We’ve had Professor Elemental visit once before and it was a fantastic evening, so we’re delighted to finally be able to reschedule this gig and hope that everyone will come along and have a great evening."

All profits from the event will be donated to the KGH Twinkling Stars Appeal, which will set up a new bereavement suite to support families coping with the trauma of losing a baby.

Professor Elemental

Jason, who works at KGH as a medical laboratory assistant, added: “We’re very pleased to be supporting this important cause and warmly invite everyone to come along, have a great evening and support the development of the new bereavement suite.”