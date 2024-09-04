Kettering Songbirds community choir concerts raise funds for Kettering General Hospital
The Songbirds Choir who hold regular concerts have donated £3,500 to Kettering General Hospital’s Twinkling Stars appeal – their largest donation to date.
Singers voted to support the appeal last September – the money was raised over the past twelve months through the sale of raffles and refreshments during concerts.
Linda Ward, choir treasurer, said: “We continue to be thankful and humbled by the support of our family, friends and wider community towards all of our fundraising events. Singing is good for everyone’s mental health. We always have fun singing and enjoy a bit of audience participation at our concerts.”
Funds were raised at two very successful concerts, one held in December at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Kettering and one at Boughton House in June.
The all-female choir chose to back the Twinkling Stars appeal as many members have been touched in some way by KGH’s maternity unit.
Linda said: “Sadly not all births are successful. It was important for us to support better bereavement services for our own and the wider community.”
Nick Hayton from the charity was on hand to accept the donation.
He said: “Thank you to The Songbirds Choir for the fantastic fundraising throughout the year for Twinkling Stars. I especially enjoyed attending your amazing summer concert at Boughton House.”
The Songbirds Choir – that is non-auditioned – was initially formed in 2014 by a group of friends and has grown to nearly 50 members from all walks of life.
Members have chosen to support Johnny’s Happy Place in Kettering during the next year.
Fundraising kicks off at the choir’s annual carol concert to be held at St Peter and St Paul ‘Parish’ Church in Kettering town centre, with tickets now on sale.
For more information go to the The Songbirds Choir website.
