Kettering Songbirds community choir concerts raise funds for Kettering General Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of a Kettering choir have raised their voices and thousands of pounds for Kettering General Hospital.

The Songbirds Choir who hold regular concerts have donated £3,500 to Kettering General Hospital’s Twinkling Stars appeal – their largest donation to date.

Singers voted to support the appeal last September – the money was raised over the past twelve months through the sale of raffles and refreshments during concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Ward, choir treasurer, said: “We continue to be thankful and humbled by the support of our family, friends and wider community towards all of our fundraising events. Singing is good for everyone’s mental health. We always have fun singing and enjoy a bit of audience participation at our concerts.”

The Songbirds Choir Kettering present their annual fundraising effort to Nick Hayton from Kettering General Hospital Twinkling Stars Appeal/Songbirds

Funds were raised at two very successful concerts, one held in December at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Kettering and one at Boughton House in June.

The all-female choir chose to back the Twinkling Stars appeal as many members have been touched in some way by KGH’s maternity unit.

Linda said: “Sadly not all births are successful. It was important for us to support better bereavement services for our own and the wider community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Hayton from the charity was on hand to accept the donation.

The Songbirds Choir Kettering present their annual fundraising cheque to Nick Hayton from Kettering General Hospital Twinkling Stars Appeal/Songbirds

He said: “Thank you to The Songbirds Choir for the fantastic fundraising throughout the year for Twinkling Stars. I especially enjoyed attending your amazing summer concert at Boughton House.”

The Songbirds Choir – that is non-auditioned – was initially formed in 2014 by a group of friends and has grown to nearly 50 members from all walks of life.

Members have chosen to support Johnny’s Happy Place in Kettering during the next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraising kicks off at the choir’s annual carol concert to be held at St Peter and St Paul ‘Parish’ Church in Kettering town centre, with tickets now on sale.

For more information go to the The Songbirds Choir website.