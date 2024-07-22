Kettering soft play centre opening date confirmed for much-loved KLV attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tigers Indoor Play at Kettering Leisure Village’s (KLV) soft play area is set to return this month, managers have confirmed.

The much-loved and newly-improved soft play centre, part of the KLV complex, will host its grand opening on Saturday, July 27.

Owners Tigers Indoor Play Kettering Ltd have completed extensive upgrades and improvements to the large indoor facility, working in partnership with KLV’s management team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indy Mann, KLV general manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tiger Indoor Play to our centre. Their commitment to providing a high-quality, enjoyable experience for children aligns perfectly with our mission to offer exceptional amenities for our visitors. We look forward to seeing the joy and excitement this new addition will bring to our community.”

Tiger Indoor Play in Daventry/Steve Brill

Tigers Indoor Play promises a ‘hub of fun and excitement’ for children and families. Alongside a large café, the refurbished four-deck high main play frame, four-lane Astro slide, four-tier tangle tower, go-kart track and a thrilling drop slide, visitors will be able to enjoy a brand new football pitch.

For the younger children, Tigers offers a two-level dedicated under fives play frame area, which includes toys, various zones and its own mini role-play village.

A spokesperson for Tigers Indoor Play Kettering added: “We are very excited to bring our experience and expertise to the town of Kettering, and look forward to welcoming all families, bringing fantastic new and cheerful memories into the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for general play sessions can be booked online at www.tigersplaykettering.co.uk.

Additionally, from Saturday, August 10, booking for birthday parties in one of the brand new themed party rooms can be booked.

People will also have the opportunity to hire the entire Tigers Indoor Play centre and booking sleepovers.