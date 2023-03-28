Kettering singers can join new community choir project as Deep Roots Tall Trees branches out

Kettering singers will be invited to join a new choral project led by a Corby-based choir starting this summer.

The Deep Roots Tall Trees choir project will be launched at a concert at Kettering Arts Centre on Friday, April 14, at 7pm.

Based on the theme of ‘Earth and Heart’, the project will use the voices, memories and experiences of the communities who live in the Kettering area.

Deep Root Tall Trees choir formed in Corby in 2012 will now work in Kettering

Rev Tom Houston, Kettering Arts Centre manager and vicar of St Andrew’s Church, said: “We are delighted to announce that Kettering has been chosen as the next town to work with the incredible Deep Roots Tall Trees charity.

"After its unbelievable success in Corby, the charity has been looking for another location to share its unique choir experience created and honed over the last ten years.

“After joining forces with Kettering Arts Centre to offer a choir experience at the Have a Go Festival in 2022, discussions began as to whether Deep Roots Tall Trees could offer something similar in Kettering.

“The choir has now received funding from several sources including Arts Council England, North Northamptonshire Council and Northamptonshire Community Foundation, for the next phase of their project in early summer 2023.”

Rev Tom Houston vicar of St Andrew's Church, Kettering

Rev Houston added: “Everyone is welcome to hear Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir as they herald the official opening of this new and exciting initiative.”