Kettering residents urged to 'have a go' at free arts festival of dance, spoken word, painting, pottery and performance

Kettering’s second Have A Go Arts Festival is once again set to unleash the talents of residents helped by local musicians, artists, dancers, actors, painters, potters and poets.

Organisers of the festival at Kettering Arts Centre have urged people of all ages to make the most of the hands-on experience on Saturday, April 1.

It’s the second time the festival is being brought under the one roof at St Andrew’s Church.

The team at Kettering Arts Centre

Rev Tom Houston, Kettering Arts Centre manager and vicar of St Andrew’s Church, said: “We’re counting down the days until we can open the doors again for our have a go festival.

"I have been overwhelmed with the response from those who have come back eager to offer their workshops again and we are getting the message out as wide as possible so people do not miss out on this amazing free opportunity to discover the wealth of creativity in our town.”

So far 14 different groups will be housed in the main church and meeting rooms as well as other activities put on by the arts centre team.

Deep Roots Tall Trees choir will be performing and hosting a song-writing workshop. For those wanting to try out an musical instrument, Kettering-based ISM will be offering multiple music and instrument workshops as well as have a go sessions.

Last year's festival

Artist Lucy Brown will be offering painting and mannequin art and Tresham College is offering art workshops.

Budding vocalists can access DJ, theatre and singing workshops from BHVA.

People can join in sessions teaching sketching, painting, print making, lace making, outdoor drawing workshops and country dancing.

St Andrew’s Church choir will also be leading vocal lessons.

Refreshments will be available on site with food vans outside and hot and cold drinks available at the Arts Centre’s bar.

Rev Houston added: “There will also be a chance to perform on the stage at the end of the festival.