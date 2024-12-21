Kettering Shack Food Project helps hundreds struggling with the cost of living with gifts of Christmas meals and presents
Claire Gurney, who founded the not-for-profit project, and her team of kind-hearted volunteers have gifted 300 food hampers containing everything needed for a turkey dinner including veg and gravy.
Families were also given a bag of toys with a total of 812 children receiving presents, given to people living in Kettering and Corby.
Julia Gauld, a volunteer at the Grange Resource Centre in Kettering was first in the queue to pick up centre users’ parcels on their behalf – and she has described organiser Claire as an ‘angel’.
She said: “Claire is our own little angel here on Earth. She doesn't do it for kudos, she does it to see the smiles on people’s faces. I don’t know where some people would be without her. What’s she’s achieving is fabulous.”
The project was set up to help people in the community struggling with the cost of living not only at Christmas, but throughout the year. Funding for the project comes from the Shack Food Project charity shop in Lower Street.
Julia said: “It really is a case of people choosing between heating or eating. The cost of living doesn’t discriminate – rent, water, fuel, food, everything has gone up.”
Local companies and members of the public have been donating time, food, gifts and money.
Claire said: “It’s cost us even more this year because of the cost of living and prices going up. The money is only going so far. We have had more people applying for help but we can’t do anymore.
"People are struggling, so we’ll be here again next year."
Claire added: “We thank every individual family and business who have donated to us and helped us to achieve this for our community.
“Thanks to Tesco, Kettering Lions, Hanwood Park, the Newlands Centre, Dunelm Mill, Avon, Smurfit Corby, Tayto, Odessey VR, Weetabix, and the churches in Kettering.”
