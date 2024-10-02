Kettering sex offender jailed for 36 months for Rushden and Kettering sexual assaults

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kettering man has been sentenced to a total of 36 months in prison for three sexual assaults in Rushden and Kettering.

Binu Paul, 47, was convicted of the sexual assault of a woman at an address in Rushden which occurred on March 5, 2019.

He was also convicted of two counts of sexual assault against different women which happened in Kettering on October 13, 2021.

It was thanks to members of the public who stepped in to help one victim in Kettering that saw him captured.

Binu Paul from Kettering/Northants Police

The first assault happened in Silver Street when CCTV captured Paul strike a woman on the bottom before walking away when she challenged him.

He then entered Horse Market where he sexually assaulted another woman before being restrained by members of the public until police arrived.

Paul, of Bellway Close, Kettering, first appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 15, 2021, charged with sexual assault, as well as one count of harassment and a further charge of assault relating to incidents in Rushden, and failure to provide a specimen of breath as a driver, all also on October 13.

That court hearing saw him dealt with for the failure to provide the breath test, resulting in him being disqualified from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and £35 victim surcharge.

The sexual assault charges were sent to Northampton Crown Court, and on July 24, 2024, Paul was sentenced to a total of 36 months’ imprisonment for the three offences.

He was also given a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim in the Rushden case by any means, and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.