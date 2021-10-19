Kettering man appears in court over town centre sex assault

A Kettering man has appeared in court after being charged with a sexual assault in a Kettering street, an assault in Rushden and failure to provide a specimen as a driver - all alleged to have happened on the same day.

Binu Paul, of King Street, was also charged with another incident of harassment and a further charge of assault relating to incidents in Rushden on Wednesday, October 13 .

The sex assault charge comes after an incident in Kettering's Horsemarket last Wednesday.

Police file picture

The 44-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court and has been bailed to appear at the court next year.