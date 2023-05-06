Kettering schoolboy sings his way to final of The Voice Kids
He’s down to the last dozen contestants
Kettering schoolboy singing sensation Toby Schloesser has made it through to the finals of one of Europe’s biggest talent shows with a powerful performance.
The 13-year-old wunderkind will jet off to Germany to compete in The Voice Kids Germany after judges picked him as the best singer in the knockout round.
His rendition of Duncan Laurence's ‘Arcade’ clinched his place after impressing coach-mentor, model-turned-singer, Wincent Weiss.
Now Toby will compete with 11 other young singers in a live final next Friday after earning his spot in the final despite being the youngest in his group.
He said: “I was ecstatic. I was so happy I cried proper tears when they said my name, it was the relief.”
Watching from the wings in the studio were mum Sandy and dad James.
James said: “It was nerve-wracking backstage. Wincent said Toby had an amazing voice and that the emotion he gives is unbelievable. I did feel that Toby sang the best out of all of them. I felt bad for the other children.”
Toby, who attends Bishop Stopford School, has weekly tuition with NMPAT teacher Adrian Taylor.
Coach Wincent chose Toby saying he has an ‘incredible voice that gives you goosebumps’.
Toby’s fate is now in the hands of viewers who will vote across Germany, Austria and Switzerland for the overall winner.
After take to the stage to sing a group number, he hopes to impress the huge TV audience with a solo – his chair-turning blind audition performance has already been viewed more than 49.2 million times.
When he returns to the UK, he will be singing at June’s Northampton County Beer Festival in Beckets Park and he has set his sights on auditioning to compete in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.
Meanwhile, he is growing his fanbase on TikTok where his latest performance has been viewed 3.8 million times in less than a week – a number that is sure to grow after Friday’s final.
He said: “I’m nervous but very excited and I want to win but if I don’t win it doesn’t mean everything is lost. I see it as a launchpad for my career.”
Follow Toby on TikTok @toby_tvk23 and on Instagram @toby_tvk2023.