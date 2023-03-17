'Great' Adele performance by Kettering schoolboy on Voice Kids earns singing sensation Toby pick of Voice Kids coaches

A Kettering schoolboy has sung himself through to the next round of a popular talent show with a rendition of an Adele classic.

Teen singing sensation Toby Schlosser wowed the judges on The Voice Kids Germany with all four coaching teams battling for him.

Beating hundreds of other potential Voice contenders, the 13-year-old had auditioned several times and passed an interview before taking to the Berlin stage to sing.

Toby Schlosser who is on Team Wincent will battle to appear in the final 12

Overcoming nerves to sing Adele classic Easy on Me to the judges, his performance saw all four coaches push their buttons to spin their famous red chairs.

Toby said: “Waiting backstage I felt like I was going to faint. You walk up to the doors and you’re waiting – as soon as the doors opened I hid my nerves.

"I had practised and practised so many times I lost count. I was really scared but then Wincent (pop star coach) turned in four seconds – all I did was the first line of the first verse. Then another chair turned. I was smiling so much I ran out of breath.

"I was like ‘Really, me? Are you sure?’.”

James and Sandy

By the end of the song all four chairs had spun and by the end the crowd were chanting ‘Zugabe’ – demanding an encore.

Toby, whose mum Sandy is German and dad James Donington were watching in the wings as the judges pitched why they would be the best fit.

Model-turned-singer Wincent Weiss beat Spanish-German singer Álvaro Soler, Michi and Smudo from hip hop group Die Fantastischen Vier and Eurovision winner Lena, signing Toby for Team Wincent.

James said: “The worse thing was wondering ‘what if no-one turns?’. When the first one turned it was such a relief then there was euphoria when they all turned, and to top that the audience asked for an encore. It was a magical experience.”

Toby with his souvenirs

Toby hopes to be one of the of the dozen picked for the finals but competition is fierce with 60 young people fighting for their places.

Toby, who attends Bishop Stopford School, has weekly tuition with NMPAT teacher Adrian Taylor. His mum Sandy suggested he take vocal lessons after his constant singing drove her mad at home.

She said: “I am very proud of him. He’s made amazing progress with his singing and his German.

“He sings all the time, he wakes up singing, he sings around the house and then his dad joins in.

“I suggested he took lessons because I could see his potential. With lessons he has learnt to control his voice. He’s got such an amazing range.”

All members of Team Wincent have been gifted skateboards, with Toby’s taking pride of place.

He said: “I want to win the whole thing. I want to do this professionally and I would love to do a duet with Adele – she’s my favourite singer.”

You can follow Toby’s progress in the competition on SAT.1 via YouTube.