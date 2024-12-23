Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kettering school children have been joined by Father Christmas on a Santa Walk to boost their health and work towards an award.

More than 120 children, teachers and parents from Hayfield Cross Primary School’s community took on the walk to school challenge with a route across Hanwood Park housing estate in Barton Seagrave.

The special walk was organised by Brightwayz – a local social enterprise which promotes active travel for all – and Father Christmas took time out of his busy schedule to join the walk.

Brightwayz founder Alison Holland said: “It was amazing to have so many families join us for the walk to school.

Hayfield Cross Primary School and Hanwood Park joined Brightwayz and Father Christmas on the Santa Walk/Brightwayz

"It is a lovely direct route through the estate from Sulgrave Street. Many of the children told us they usually walk to school anyway but for quite a few it was a new experience which we hope they enjoyed enough to do more regularly in the new year.”

The walk with Santa is just one of the fun active travel activities Brightwayz is supporting the school with as part of their Safer Travel: Enabling Pupils and Schools (ST:EPS) school travel plan programme.

ST:EPS helps the whole school community to have ‘greener, safer, healthier’ travel options as Hayfield Cross Primary School works towards a silver level Healthy Schools award.

Other activities have included a chance for pupils to pedal a smoothie on the Brightwayz smoothie bike at the summer fair.

Funding for the ST:EPS programme for Hayfield Cross Primary School has been provided by Hanwood Park housing estate where the school is located.