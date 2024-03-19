Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners who had mobilised against the introduction of new car parking rules at a Kettering supermarket have welcomed a rethink by the company.

After Sainsbury’s in Rockingham Road introduced new restrictions and payment methods, users had said the new signs were ‘baffling’ and led to people being sent penalty notices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported in the Northants Telegraph, community groups and businesses including restaurants and Kettering Arts Centre were concerned their customers would be put off from coming out at night as many park there.

Rev Tom Houston, Monica Ozdemir and how we reported the protest/National World

But after Sainsbury’s chief executive officer Simon Roberts launched an investigation, the company has now reviewed the restrictions and customers will have free parking from 6pm to midnight.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s said: “We are aware of the issues you have raised so therefore we will be altering the timings of the 10-minute restriction, so that it commences at midnight, which allows free and unrestricted parking during the evening period (i.e. from 6pm onwards), supporting local businesses/institutions.

“We have instructed Euro Car Parks to make this change as soon as possible – so hopefully within the next two or three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again on behalf of Sainsburys, I am truly sorry for any upset and inconvenience this matter has caused you.”

Flashback: - how the Northants Telegraph reported the protest/National World

Sainsbury’s had added ANPR cameras to all of their pay and display car parks, including Kettering, to provide ‘better control of the parking’ and help ensure Sainsbury’s shoppers could ‘always find a space’.

In Kettering a 10-minute maximum stay restriction outside of store trading hours was also implemented to help ‘deter any unauthorised parking or vehicle based ASB (anti-social behaviour), as well as fly-tipping’.

Outside of store hours, separate signs informed those wanted to park to use an online app – available to book at a daily flat rate or by the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monica Ozdemir, on behalf of Kettering Civic Society, had lobbied Sainsbury's to ask them to reconsider the changes.

She said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this result which will make many people very happy and allow businesses, places of worship and entertainment in the town centre continue to thrive.

“Sainsbury’s has had a presence in Kettering for decades and is known for supporting the community in a variety of ways. Seeing the changes in parking and new restrictions was a surprise and distressing to townspeople.

"The email we sent to Sainsbury's executive office stating Kettering Civic Society's concerns on behalf of the community received a prompt and positive response.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Tom Houston, vicar of St Andrew’s Church, home of Kettering Arts Centre, had joined with other faith leaders and local businesses to campaign for a change to the new rules.

He said: “This is fantastic news! We are so grateful for Sainsbury’s for hearing the voices of the community and responding so swiftly. Sainsbury’s have had a long legacy in this town of supporting, enabling and sharing resources with the community and it was this sudden change of direction which confused us the most.

“When I received the email that they would amend the parking times, it took me a moment to process their response, but once it had sunk in I was so grateful to all those who had stood together in the pouring rain, sent emails and phoned Sainsbury’s to ask them to reconsider.