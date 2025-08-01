Kettering Royal Hotel withdrawn from '£1' auction as owners look to sell to interested firms

By Alison Bagley
Published 1st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Kettering’s Royal Hotel has been withdrawn from auction that invited bids of £1 as they look at offers from interested hotel firms and housing providers.

The iconic 43-room building in Market Place, Kettering had been listed for purchase at the unprecedented price of just £1 with no reserve with the hope of finding ‘visionary developers’.

Owner Na'ím Anís Paymán has confirmed to the Northants Telegraph the auction has been postponed as he looks at candidates who have shown interest in taking on the business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The auction came after his plans were shelved for a new all-under-one roof wedding venue in the heart of the town.

Kettering Royal Hotel: The Royal Hotel owner Na'im Payman /National Worldplaceholder image
Kettering Royal Hotel: The Royal Hotel owner Na'im Payman /National World

He said: “We have decided to delay it [the auction] for the time being while we review a few offers.

"The strongest candidates are hotel firms, we have had interest from housing people as well, but I'd prefer to sell it for continued use as a community asset.”

placeholder image
Read More
From Kettering asylum hostel to 'out of this world' luxury hotel - the town cent...

Bidders had been ready for the auction that was due to take place yesterday (July 31), but the much-loved hotel was withdrawn earlier in the month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Royal Hotel Kettering has been put up for auction starting at £1/National Worldplaceholder image
The Royal Hotel Kettering has been put up for auction starting at £1/National World

Mr Payman had expressed ‘deep regret’ at having to sell the historic Grade II listed complex after he couldn’t find financial backing for his plans of a new all-under-one roof wedding venue in the heart of the town.

All the bedrooms were stripped back to allow the interiors to be remodelled – preserving the historically important Victorian architectural features.

Nearly £1m has been invested in refurbishing parts of the property that includes 43-rooms, a grand ballroom, a billiard room with a stunning glass dome, a former bar and multiple function spaces.

Owner Na'im Payman in one of the bedrooms in the Royal Hotel Kettering/National Worldplaceholder image
Owner Na'im Payman in one of the bedrooms in the Royal Hotel Kettering/National World

As well as a large basement nightclub, the hotel has commercial storefronts and a café facing the Market Place, a derelict stable block with lapsed approval for demolition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Payman’s vision saw plans for a boutique cinema, co-working spaces, a mini-spa and event facilities.

He added: “We are still open to other offers from serious interested parties. I sincerely hope that someone who shares our vision for the future of the Royal Hotel will step forward to purchase the property and carry the project through, rather than see it converted into apartments.”

Related topics:KetteringNorthants TelegraphGrade IIVictorian

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice