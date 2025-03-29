Kettering residents living near major roadworks set for 'chaos' of month-long closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents who use Warkton Lane as an access route face month-long disruption as resurfacing and reconstruction works take place on the busy road.

North Northamptonshire Council’s highways contractor Kier has warned people living along the residential route they face disruption to journeys, access and parking.

Vehicular access from Barton Road, Barton Seagrave to the Deeble Road roundabout junction will be restricted for safety reasons during carriageway resurfacing taking place between Monday, March 31, and Sunday, May 4.

Phase one will see resurfacing that is due to take place from March 31, 2025 until Friday, April 4, between Barton Road and Stubbs Lane, access will remain to the side road junctions and will be controlled by workers on site.

Kettering's Warkton Lane is due to be closed for major repairs and reconstruction/National World

The second phase will see a ‘full depth road excavation’ due to take place from Monday, April 7, to Monday, April 28, between the turns for Poplars Farm Road and Stubbs Lane, with controlled access.

The final phase of resurfacing will take place between Monday, April 28 and Sunday, May 4, between Poplars Farm Road and Ise Garden Centre. Night works will take place on May 2 and 3 outside the garden centre.

A letter sent to residents has said they aim to maintain access for emergency vehicles when ‘safe to do so’ and that footpaths will ‘always be open’ for pedestrian access during the works.

The letter said: “We understand the importance of access to your driveway and will do our best to ensure it's available during the evening during the resurfacing phase.

“To help us complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible, we kindly ask that if you need to use your car, driveways and parked cars on Warkton Lane must be vacated from the works area by 7.45am each morning.”

Rev Dr John Smith, who lives off Warkton Lane, has concerns for neighbours with mobility issues and residents who usually keep their tools in vans over night with cars having to be relocated to avoid being trapped in the cordon.

He said: “There are loads of people like me who can’t walk to where there’s parking. What happens at night when we can’t get out?

"It’s difficult to understand why they are doing it. There are other major roads in Kettering that have bigger more complex problems. They haven’t said why it needs to be done.”

Kier has said that anyone not living in the area will not be given vehicular access until the phase of works has been completed and a safe passage created.

Vicky Geary attended an information session at Ise Garden Centre where scheme staff met with residents.

She said: “They said if you want to guarantee getting your car out to use in the morning you would have to be off your drive by 7.30am every day.

"There were a lot of unhappy residents – it’s going to be chaos.”

During the main ‘civils works’, access will be more ‘challenging’ as the carriageway is to be reconstructed to a depth of 5.5cm.

Bus stops along Warkton Lane will be suspended during the works.

Warkton Lane users should follow the official diversion route using Barton Road, Windmill Avenue, Deeble Road and back to Warkton Lane.