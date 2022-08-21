Kettering record shop expands with live music and box office offer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Kettering record and coffee shop has expanded its offer to fans of live and recorded music with the addition of a stage area and a box office facility for theatre-goers.

Vinyl Coffee in Market Street has sold records and refreshments since owner Jason Tagg opened the store last October. Now, to bring even more music to the town, he has introduced a stage for artists to perform to customers.

In a further new development, tickets for The Lighthouse Theatre will be available to buy in the shop’s pop-up box office.

Jason said: “We’re really thrilled to be offering people who love music the chance to come to Vinyl Coffee and purchase tickets for The Lighthouse Theatre. We see ourselves as part of a network of like-minded people celebrating the performing arts in Kettering.

“We shall also be offering musicians with original material the chance to play on our new acoustic stage at the shop. It will be a great opportunity to discover new artists, look through classic albums and sip top quality coffee. We see it as a celebration of talent and a joy for us to host.”

The shop stocks glam, rock, country, hip-hop, trance, house, techno, drum n bass, soul, funk, electronic, punk and everything in between as well as record accessories – sleeves, frames and cleaning products.

On Saturday, September 10, from 2pm, Tu Kay & Ryan will perform at Vinyl Coffee.

