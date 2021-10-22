Love vinyl? Love coffee? Here's the new Kettering shop that offers both

A former cabin crew manager will blend his love of music with a love of good coffee when he opens a new Kettering town centre shop.

Located in Market Street, Jason Tagg's cafe Vinyl Coffee will sell 'pre-loved' LP and singles as well as new releases on vinyl.

Initially having a 'soft opening', Jason and his partner Juliet Raith are fitting out the shop ready for the official ribbon cutting to be performed by Kettering MP Philip Hollobone.

Jason, who worked on aeroplanes for ten-and-a-half years, will use his skills to serve hot drinks and customers hungry for top quality music.

He said: "Customers can expect great music and great coffee. I have been planning this for a long time.

"We're part record shop, part cafe. We have our own blend of own brand coffee too. Some places do records with beer or with pies, we're doing it with coffee.

"People get quite obsessive about vinyl. We will buy records as well but don't bring them to the shop - we prefer to come to you."

All the sourced vinyl get checked and cleaned by Jason before it gets sorted into the different genres of music.

An avid record collector, he has a collection of more than 400 records including his first purchase Embarrassment by Madness and his last, Tyron by Northampton rap sensation slowthai.

Jason, who is from Earls Barton, said: "We have glam, rock, country, hip-hop, trance, house, techno, drum n bass, soul, funk, electronic, punk and everything in between. I have 2,500 records in stock.

"We are also selling record accessories - sleeves, frames and cleaning products. We are also selling some brand new releases, especially limited editions and coloured vinyl."

The shop will be playing requests for customers wanting to listen to a record before buying it.

Jason said: "We haven't got enough space for listening booths but we will play any record so you can hear it."

While people listen to the tracks, their own blend coffee, speciality teas and hot chocolate will be available to buy as well as cakes.

Jason added: "The response has been really good. We want more independent businesses in the town and encourage more people back into the area."

Vinyl Coffee officially opens on Saturday, October 30.

Opening hours will be Wednesday to Saturday from 8.30am to 6pm and Sunday 9am to 4.30pm. The shop will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

