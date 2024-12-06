Kettering reclaim the night community march to make stand against gender-based violence
Taking place on Friday (December 6) people are being invited to to come together and to remember victims and survivors of abuse.
The event has been organised as part of the 16 days of activism to demonstrate against domestic abuse and sexual violence.
Supporters will gather in the B&Q car park before setting off at 6.30pm on a march through Kettering town centre, ending up at St Peter & St Paul Church in Market Place.
After the march, a programme of speakers representing organisations from across the area will attend a remembrance event in the ‘parish’ church..
The event has become a regular fixture following the murders in 2021 of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby and Marta Chmielecka, killed by their former partners in two separate attacks in Kettering.
In 2022, Anju Asok, 35, and her two children, Jeeva and Janvi, were murdered by her husband – the children’s father.
Last month Harshita Brella was murdered in Corby – her husband is on the run after being named as the chief suspect.
A candlelit vigil was held last week to remember Harshita who was strangled after suffering domestic violence.
If you’re experiencing domestic abuse, there are support organisations that can help you click here for help and support.