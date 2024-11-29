Corby remembers Harshita Brella at moving candlelight vigil at spot where she was last seen in public
Organised by local women, the vigil began at Corby Boating Lake, which is where Harshita was last seen in public on Sunday, November 10.
Police have searched the boating lake several times in the past two weeks as part of Operation Westcott.
The group then moved off through Corby’s ancient woodland to walk the few hundred metres the public space by the Corby Cube, where there were songs, poems, heartfelt words and a minute’s silence for the 24-year-old who had moved to the town earlier this year to find work.
Before the vigil, one of the organisers Lou Cory had told the Northants Telegraph that she felt Harshita had been let down and that she wanted her family to know that the town had not forgotten her.
Local Hindus said a traditional prayer in memory of Harshita and representatives from Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service said that Harshita was ‘not just a number’.
Police believe Harshita, who lived on the Lincoln Estate, was killed by her husband Pankaj Lamba. They had move to the town just days after their wedding ceremony in India.
After her death, Harshita was driven to London and left in the boot of a car in Ilford. Lamba is still at large and his current whereabouts is unknown.
Anyone with information about Lamba’s whereabouts or Harshita’s final hours can submit intelligence to the police team investigating her death here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.