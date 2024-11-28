Corby to hold candlelight vigil for murder victim Harshita Brella who was 'one of us'

Harshita Brella, who was killed in Corby earlier this month. Image: Family handout.

A vigil for Harshita Brella, who was killed earlier this month, will take place in Corby tomorrow night.

Locals will gather to remember the 24-year-old who was found dead in the boot of a car. The prime suspect in her murder, her husband Pankaj Lamba, is still at large. Police have not revealed his whereabouts.

Tomorrow night (Friday, November 29) local people are being invited to take part in a candlelight vigil at Corby Boating Lake, where she was last seen in public, followed by a walk to the Corby Cube in memory of Harshita.

The event is being organised by local women Lou Cory and pals and will feature poetry, song and a moment’s silence in memory of Harshita.

Lou Cory said: “We’re holding it tomorrow because it’s the same night as the Christmas Markets which is a real celebration of how Corby comes together as a community.

"I’m a migrant to Corby – we all are – and when I came here many years ago found it to be an incredibly welcoming and supportive community.

"I feel like we have let Harshita down and we have to make amends for that.

"We want to raise awareness in our community of violence like this because we want people to look out for each other.

"I think we have forgotten how to care for our neighbours a little bit.

"Years ago your neighbours would have knocked on your door to check whether you were OK.

"It seems like Harshita felt like she was alone, but she was one of us.

"100 years ago we were just a village and we wouldn’t be the town we are today without migration from people coming to work here.

"There will be representatives from domestic violence charities there tomorrow night, should anyone else feel like they need to access help.”

Although the event is being organised by members of the Corby and East Northants Constituency Labour Party Women’s Branch, it is not a political event. People who want to take part should meet at the boating lake at 5.30pm tomorrow with a torch or light. The procession will move off to the Qube Bar side of the Cube about 5.45pm.

The Corby Christmas Market will take placein James Ashworth Square throughout the evening.