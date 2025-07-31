Kettering real ale pub where ‘it's a beer festival every day’ welcomes new landlord

The Alexandra Arms pub in Kettering has welcomed leaseholders and a new landlord behind the bar.

Fans of real ale and the traditional independent local have been promised ‘The Alex’ will remain unchanged apart from some ‘small tweaks’ by its new leaseholders Potbelly Brewery and landlord Gary Graham.

The town-centre street corner pub in Alexandra Street has been taken over on a five-year lease from Liz Pepperell and Wendy Stephens, who had run the business for more than two decades.

Known for its walls decorated with beer paraphernalia, Potbelly Brewery owner Greg Johnson has said it will be business as usual for regulars with landlord Gary and wife Sara, who have moved from running Kettering Town Social Club, bringing their expertise to the Alexandra Arms.

Greg said: “We wanted Gary for the job. There will be some tweaks, but nothing radical. It will be the same customers and the same great beer.”

Potbelly will provide three beers but there will also be seven to eight guest ales on tap at any one time.

Gary said: “We are looking forward to welcoming old and new customers. It’s a place where people can enjoy friendly banter and a relaxed atmosphere, where people feel safe – and there are reasonably-priced beers.”

Gary Graham new landlord of The Alexandra Arms/National World

The back bar will continue to offer darts and skittles with a team that meets every Thursday, and plans for the future include a new menu of basic pub grub to supplement bar snacks.

The Alexandra Arms will host a welcome weekend with entertainment on Friday (August 1) and a barbeque on Saturday from midday to 2pm, and from 5pm to 9pm. There will be 14 different ales to try.

Greg added: “It’s like a beer festival every day here – a proper backstreet boozer. Good beer is key.”