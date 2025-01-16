Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a real ale drinkers paradise and features regularly in the Good Pub Guide, but the current licensees of a Kettering pub hope to hand over their business to a new tenant soon.

Liz Pepperell and Wendy Stephens have been running the Alexandra Arms in Kettering for more than two decades, but the pair will be handing over the business.

A large ‘to let’ sign has been attached to the pub on the corner of Victoria Street and Alexandra Street giving contact details for Christie & Co who specialise in buying and selling businesses.

Liz Pepperell says a couple of people have already shown a keen interest in taking over the lease and would hate to see it close.

The Alexandra Arms, Kettering/National World

She said: “It’s not going to close. We need to find a new leaseholder. A couple of people are interested and they have put in their paperwork. I would hate the pub to close.

"It’s the best pub in Kettering and does really well – it’s a real ale drinkers paradise.”

Wendy and Liz rescued the pub from closure in 2001, assisted by their husbands Terry and Ian but after Terry’s death, Liz felt it was time to leave.

Ian said: “It’s the end of an era. It has become something of a local and even national oasis for real ale drinkers. After all this time, it’s now right for them to step aside and take a well earned rest.

Retro: Former Kettering Town FC manager Ron Atkinson, pulls a pint celebrating the 135th anniversary of Kettering Town l-r Ron Atkinson and Poppies fan Shaun Hickman. April 2007

“The search is on for a new landlord to take on the lease. Our only interest is to find someone who will love the place as much as Liz and Wendy.”

As well as its cosy colourful ‘breweriana’ and beer mat-covered front bar, the pub boasts a games room and beer garden patio.

Described as a ‘local gem’ by beer experts CAMRA, the organisation recommend the town centre street corner local with its 14 handpumps for ales and ciders.

Regular and local business owner Rob Walker is a fan of the pub.

Kettering Alexandra Arms 2,000th pint Nip Thornley behind the bar in February 2006

He said: “The Alex is my local, for the great choice of real ale and meeting up with friends. It is a proper, well-run pub with friendly staff.

“I had heard that the lease was expiring and the pub could close.

“It’s a relief that there is interest in renewing the release and hopefully maintaining The Alex's status as the best pub in Kettering.”