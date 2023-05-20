Kettering commuters, residents and train fans have been urged to support the town’s railway station in the World Cup of Stations 2023 competition.

The town’s railway hub is one of a quartet of stations representing the East Midlands, shortlisted to take on 47 rivals from other regions.

First round action will see Kettering Station pitted against Derbyshire’s Ambergate as well as Market Rasen and Sleaford, both in Lincolnshire.

The canopies at Kettering Station have been restored and adapted for electrification of the mainline to London

Kettering Civic Society members who are official station adopters are hoping they go all the way and lift the trophy.

Monica Ozdemir, secretary of Kettering Civic Society, said: “We’re thrilled to be nominated. We don’t know who put us forward but it’s very exciting and we hope to win."

Triumph in the opening round would see Kettering Station go forward to the semi-finals facing winners from the West Midlands, North East and Yorkshire and Humberside regions.

Kettering Civic Society are the official Station Adopters

The ‘action’ will start in Community Rail Week 2023, organised by the Rail Delivery Group teaming up with Community Rail Network as hosts of the annual World Cup of Stations tournament.

Last year Kettering Station was scooped a prize at the National Railway Heritage Awards for the restoration of the Victorian canopies.

Ms Ozedmir said: “We hope everyone will get behind us. The station has been beautifully restored and it is looking splendid. It’s wonderful to be recognised for the work that volunteers put in.”

Rounds will play out on social media platforms with the eventual winner decided in an online public vote.

Kettering will compete against three other East Midlands stations to represent the region in the finals

A spokesman for the competition said: “This year we are looking to crown The UK’s Best Loved Station and shine a spotlight on the work of dedicated volunteers that support our stations through Community Rail.

“The categories for stations shortlisted for this year’s competition include creating social spaces, supporting local business, promoting local tourism and sustainability.”

Kettering will enter the fray on Tuesday, May 23, and if they win their group they will proceed in the competition to the semi-finals on May 25 with the winner being crowned the following day.