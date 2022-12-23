Both Kettering and Wellingborough stations have scooped prizes at the National Railway Heritage Awards 2022.

Network Rail took home a prize for the restoration and modification of Kettering’s platform canopies to accommodate the electrification of the mainline.

Wellingborough station received plaudits for work at to the Grade II-listed canopies, as well as renovations to the goods shed to provide a walkway.

Kettering railway station

Colin Ramshall, senior portfolio manager for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “This is fantastic news for both of these stations on the Midland Main Line and it is great for our teams to get recognition for what they have achieved.

“The package of improvements at Kettering and Wellingborough included the restoration of the historic Victorian canopies which was delivered sympathetically to retain their original character. The scheme was well-received by passengers and the local community and these accolades from the National Railway Heritage awards really acknowledge this.”

Presented by HRH The Duke of Gloucester, Kettering station won The Greater Anglia Award for Best Overall Entry. Wellingborough station was highly commended in The London Underground Operational Enhancement Award category.

Network Rail worked closely with the Railway Heritage Trust on the £2.5 million scheme to restore the platform canopies at both stations, which included the restoration of lost historical detail of the original features such as the finials, and filigree gable ends and repairs to columns and roofs.

The improvements are part of the Midland Main Line upgrade.

Substantial changes have been made including extended platforms at both stations as well as improved station lighting, new waiting shelters, CCTV and public announcement systems.