Kettering pub's charity year boosts Dylan Cecil Memorial Fund to help treat five families

A series of fundraising events at a Kettering pub will enable five families to enjoy a much-needed break thanks to kind-hearted regulars.

The Cordwainer pub held events throughout 2024 and raised £2,237.55 for the Dylan Cecil Memorial Fund – set up after the death of Kettering boy Dylan Cecil in 2012.

Dylan was just four-years-old when he drowned after falling into the sea while playing on a jetty in Burnham-on-Sea.

In 2014 the Dylan Cecil Memorial Fund was set up working with charities to help families who need specially adapted accommodation for holidays.

A fundraising cheque is presented to the Dylan Cecil Memorial Fund's Ian Jefferies at The Cordwainer pub in Kettering/ Katrina Watson

Events organiser Katrina Watson said: “The fundraiser was kick-started by the landlord, Will offering to wear an England football shirt if England got the finals of the Euros. Being a Scotsman this was a big thing for him, but for him to do. A whip round in the pub collected over £200.”

The Cordwainer hosted a psychic evening and a pool competition as well as selling football cards and 100 square raffle tickets throughout the year.

Since 2014 when the charity was set up by Dylan's grandad John and Burnham Area Rescue Boat crew member Ian Jefferies – who was involved in the search and rescue of Dylan – they have provided around 24 families with precious holidays.

Dylan Cecil who died aged four/Cecil family photo

Ian travelled up from Somerset to present the prizes to the pool players and to receive the funds.

Katrina added: “Ian said that amount would send five families on holiday. Without The Cordwainer pub community I'm sure it wouldn't have been possible to have achieved this great amount.”