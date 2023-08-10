How fund set up after death of Kettering boy Dylan is helping families make precious memories

A fund set up after the death of Kettering boy Dylan Cecil has helped more than 20 families make precious memories on respite holidays.

Dylan was just four-years-old when he drowned after falling into the sea while playing on a jetty in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, on August 19, 2012.

In 2014 the Dylan Cecil Memorial Fund was set up, which works with charities to help others spend time away which wouldn’t ordinarily be possible for them.

Those involved with last year's Sonics v Angry Birds charity match

And to date they’ve funded 24 holidays, with three more planned for later on this year thanks to money raised at charity events.

Dylan’s grandad, John Cecil, said: "We’ve had fantastic support over the years that helps us make these holidays possible.

"It really is a comfort to us all, especially at this time of year.”

On Sunday (August 13) Latimer Park, the home of Kettering Town FC, will host the annual Sonics v Angry Birds charity football match with all spectator donations gratefully received.

Janet Wilkinson with Jack and Anthony on their Burnham-on-Sea holiday

Kick-off is at 2pm and John thanked everyone at the Poppies for allowing them to use the stadium once again.

Janet Wilkinson, from Kettering, is among those to have enjoyed a holiday thanks to the Dylan Cecil Memorial Fund.

She had a week away in Burnham-on-Sea in May with son Jack, 11, and his dad Anthony after they organised a stay at an adapted caravan.

Jack collapsed at home in February 2021 with a rupture on his brain and had emergency brain surgery at hospital in Nottingham. He was in intensive care for almost three weeks – doctors didn’t think he would survive.

He remained in hospital until September 2021 and had to have intensive rehabilitation. Jack cannot eat, drink or speak but is fully understanding and is a happy boy. Janet had to give up her job to be his carer and they had to move house. As well as the caravan stay the Dylan Cecil Memorial Fund provided them with petrol money and allowances for items such as food.

Janet said: “We didn’t ever think it would be possible to go away but we made precious memories on the holiday and Jack was full of smiles.

"When you have been through such a traumatic time these special times away mean everything. We cannot be more grateful to the charity.”

Burnham-on-Sea resident Ian Jefferies, who worked tirelessly for the Burnham Area Rescue Boat and searched for Dylan when he fell into the sea, is the chairperson of the memorial fund.

He said: “Most holidays given are to families with children who have had some issues or illnesses.

"Last year we also worked with MND Society by giving holidays to families who have someone suffering from this awful illness so they could make memories before the illness gets worse.

“Thanks once again for the excellent support we have received from the people of Kettering, so that we can continue to give these holidays to either give respite or make memories for families going through the worst of times.”