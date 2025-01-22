Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

JD Wetherspoon’s has confirmed its popular Kettering pub the Earl of Dalkeith is ‘here to stay’.

Concerns had been raised locally that the ‘Spoons’ may be on the list of outlets at risk of closure as the chain has shut 26 of its pubs across the country since July 2023.

A total of 14 Wetherspoons out of their just under 800 pubs across the UK and Ireland closed in 2024, but not the Earl of Dalkeith.

A JD Wetherspoon’s spokesman said: “Earl of Dalkeith is here to stay! Wetherspoon is carrying out some repairs to an external building and will close part of the garden area for safety reasons.

“Start on site date is March 3, 2025 to March 21, 2025 - no internal work for the pub is planned.”

Earlier this month pub-goers in Kettering were dismayed as the Old Market Inn closed its doors and announced it was shutting.

Real ale drinkers paradise The Alexandra Arms has also gone on the market to find a new licensee.