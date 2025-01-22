Kettering pub to close garden for work but popular drinking local 'here to stay'

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 12:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
JD Wetherspoon’s has confirmed its popular Kettering pub the Earl of Dalkeith is ‘here to stay’.

Concerns had been raised locally that the ‘Spoons’ may be on the list of outlets at risk of closure as the chain has shut 26 of its pubs across the country since July 2023.

A total of 14 Wetherspoons out of their just under 800 pubs across the UK and Ireland closed in 2024, but not the Earl of Dalkeith.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Kettering pub shuts with immediate effect as bosses say 'it's time to move on' b...
JD Wetherspoon pub the Earl of Dalkeith in Kettering/National WorldJD Wetherspoon pub the Earl of Dalkeith in Kettering/National World
JD Wetherspoon pub the Earl of Dalkeith in Kettering/National World

A JD Wetherspoon’s spokesman said: “Earl of Dalkeith is here to stay! Wetherspoon is carrying out some repairs to an external building and will close part of the garden area for safety reasons.

“Start on site date is March 3, 2025 to March 21, 2025 - no internal work for the pub is planned.”

Earlier this month pub-goers in Kettering were dismayed as the Old Market Inn closed its doors and announced it was shutting.

Real ale drinkers paradise The Alexandra Arms has also gone on the market to find a new licensee.

Related topics:KetteringJD WetherspoonWetherspoonIreland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice