Kettering pub to close garden for work but popular drinking local 'here to stay'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Concerns had been raised locally that the ‘Spoons’ may be on the list of outlets at risk of closure as the chain has shut 26 of its pubs across the country since July 2023.
A total of 14 Wetherspoons out of their just under 800 pubs across the UK and Ireland closed in 2024, but not the Earl of Dalkeith.
A JD Wetherspoon’s spokesman said: “Earl of Dalkeith is here to stay! Wetherspoon is carrying out some repairs to an external building and will close part of the garden area for safety reasons.
“Start on site date is March 3, 2025 to March 21, 2025 - no internal work for the pub is planned.”
Earlier this month pub-goers in Kettering were dismayed as the Old Market Inn closed its doors and announced it was shutting.
Real ale drinkers paradise The Alexandra Arms has also gone on the market to find a new licensee.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.