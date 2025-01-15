Kettering pub shuts with immediate effect as bosses say 'it's time to move on' but regulars express sadness at closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fixture of Kettering’s pub scene has been closed with immediate effect by its owners after a five-year stint.

The Old Market Inn, known for its bottomless brunches and club nights, was opened in August 2019 after major refurbishment headed by Jonathan Pinder and Subculture Bars Ltd.

Star Pubs & Bars – the pub arm of Heineken – completely refurbished the Market Place pub’s interior and letting rooms, but the bar and restaurant only opened three days a week.

On a post on social media channels, a spokesman for The Old Market Inn said: “After five wonderful years in Kettering we’re sorry to say that our time has come to an end, and we’ll be closing The Old Market Inn with immediate effect.

“Thanks to all our brilliant staff and customers for your help and support over the years. We’ll treasure the memories and always look back with a huge sense of fondness for the times we shared.

“It’s time to move on as we wish you all the very best for the future. Thanks for all the good times.”

Market Inn regulars expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of their haunt.

DJ Guy Garrett, who hosted a regular dance night, said: “Can I just say a big thank you to JP and all the staff over the years who have worked behind the bar or in the kitchen and made the Old Market a special place in Kettering.

“It’s been a pleasure to DJ every weekend to such a great crowd, always bringing good vibes and moves to the dancefloor.

“It was more than just another bar, it brought atmosphere and comfort and a sense of family.”

Another commented: “This is a massive shame for Kettering. Sorry to see this go @ Old Market Inn Kettering.”

Other heartbroken punters said they were gutted, calling the pub ‘amazing’, praising the ‘fantastic bottomless brunches’ and Sunday roasts.

The Old Market Inn in Market Place had been closed for almost two years before its transformation from a traditional two-lounge pub and music venue to ‘stylish’ bar and restaurant.

According to local author and historian Tony Smith, The Old Market Inn, dates back to the 18th century when it was The Saracen’s Head.

He said: “In 1796 it became the venue for the town’s yarn market, changing its name to The New Inn in 1815. In Victorian times, it served its own beer brewed behind the premises. It was owned by Northampton Brewery Company – later Phipps, then Watney Mann.

"For a spell In the 1980s, it was known as The Market Tavern but today it is owned by Star Pubs and Bars.”

In 2019, Mr Pinder said of the refurbishment: “Our emphasis is on providing a fantastic pub in stylish surroundings with a packed programme of events and a great atmosphere. The designs are stunning. The Old Market Inn will be unrecognisable.”

The revamp added a new kitchen, pizza oven and barista quality coffee machine.

In 2022, the pub’s new pink paint job caused a stir but has since returned to a white exterior.

Star Pubs & Bars and Mr Pinder have been contacted for a comment.

For more information on the history of Kettering go to Tony Smith's Kettering on Facebook.