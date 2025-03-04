Kettering pub closed as owners look to recruit new landlord

Owners of a Kettering pub have confirmed the venue will remain closed until a new landlord has been recruited.

The Piper in Windmill Avenue had been run for more than 33 years by Garth Coward and his wife Sue, but they left the business in May 2023.

Since then, pints have been pulled by a number of temporary managers, but at the end of February regulars found the doors shut.

Stonegate Group Pub Partners has confirmed they are looking for a new publican and are actively recruiting.

The Piper in Windmill Avenue, Kettering/ Stonegate Group Pub Partners

A spokesman for Stonegate Group Pub Partners said: “The pub is currently looking to recruit a new publican and will re-open once the new publican has been recruited, those that want to apply for this role can do so through the Stonegate Group Pub Partners' website.”

The Piper is being offered on a fixed term tenancy with potential publicans paying a guide rent per week of £538 – the annual forecast turnover has been estimated to be £384,744.

Split into two bar areas there is a lounge bar and a second bar used for sport with darts, a pool table and TVs.

The Piper in Windmill Avenue, Kettering/ National World

There is a fully equipped trade kitchen located behind the bar which is capable of producing a traditional pub menu.

The Piper has a beer garden located at the front of the pub with picnic benches and a second seating area is located on a private grassed area.

Stonegate Pub Partners say they are seeking a ‘community-minded publican or couple’ either ‘new to the trade or experienced’ who can ‘continue the food and entertainment offerings’.

To apply to run The Piper go to Stonegate Partners website.