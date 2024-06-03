Kettering primary school pupils take part in special D-Day lessons with veterans at 10 Downing Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at a Kettering school were given a historic opportunity to hear in person from two D-Day veterans.

As part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, children from Hayfield Cross Primary School were guests at 10 Downing Street and HMS Belfast for the ultimate D-Day history lesson.

Year 6 students met D-Day veterans George Chandler and Bernard Morgan during their tour and had a lesson on the role of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in planning the Normandy Landings.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Remembering D-Day is a crucial step to ensuring we appreciate the hard-earned peace and freedom we enjoy today.

Pupils from Hayfield Cross Primary School with Grant Shapps on HMS Belfast - inset D-Day veterans George Chandler and Bernard Morgan/ Crown Copyright

“It was an honour to speak with George and Bernard, and to meet the inquisitive class from Hayfield Cross School.

“I hope the ultimate history lesson has worked to highlight the significance of D-Day and to help keep the memory of those that fought alive.”

As well as meeting the veterans, pupils toured Downing Street shown around by the current occupant Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty. The pupils then travelled to HMS Belfast on a Second World War-era double-decker bus.

School headteacher Richard Albert said: "Our pupils are keen historians and really know that history teaches us about the past. They are also aware that it can help us avoid repeating mistakes of the past. That's why history and learning from inspiring veterans like George and Bernard whilst we can is vital for future generations. Hearing from George and Bernard on the legendary HMS Belfast was absolutely the highlight of the day for the children and staff. Learning more about real-life experiences of D-Day first hand was incredible. This is maybe one of the last opportunities for children to hear about the war from veterans."

Deputy headteacher Shelley Priestle said: “It was such an enriching opportunity for our children to further understand our country's modern history. For them to be able to physically experience such iconic places and to meet and hear from people who could share personal accounts of D-Day was something they will remember forever."

Pupils described their experience as ‘amazing’ an ‘honour’ and a ‘privilege’.

Max, 11, said: “It was an amazing experience to visit HMS Belfast. We made morse code receptors and met some D-Day veterans. It was so important to learn what WW2 was really like from George and Bernard, and also what lessons we should learn from it."