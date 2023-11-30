Kettering primary school pupils mark Road Safety Month with truck visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at a Kettering primary school have taken their learning out into the playground with a special visit to mark Road Safety Month.

Children at Hawthorn Community Primary School were given a tour of the Wickes Safety Truck and a talk of how to keep safe on the roads.

As well as sitting behind the wheel of the DAF HGV cab Robert Dibble, the transport operations manager at Wickes, answered students’ questions.

Headteacher Emma Jacox said: “The children have found out about the safety features of these vehicles, what drivers can and cannot see and even found the hidden bunk beds within the cabin.

"Seeing these vehicles up close and being able to ask their questions direct to the drivers, has offered our children a unique experience, something that they will take home and share with friends and family.

"The school would like to thank Robert Dibble for helping provide this opportunity for our children.”

The Wickes Safety Truck tours around primary schools offering a free education programme to help raise awareness of what HGV drivers can and cannot see on the roads.

For the past two years, Paul Owen and Lee Millard have helped deliver road safety sessions at county primary schools.

The truck has been named in honour of the late mother of a Northamptonshire Roads Policing officer PC Emilie Bunkall. Her mum Julie May was fatally injured in a collision on the A6 at Burton Latimer on June 6, 2013.