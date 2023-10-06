Good Ofsted report for Kettering primary school - headteacher 'thrilled'
Kettering’s Hawthorn Community Primary School has been judged ‘welcoming and inclusive’ in its latest Ofsted that has seen the grade improve to good in all areas.
The inspection team found the parents and carers are ‘overwhelmingly positive’ about the school and that staff are are ‘friendly, present, approachable and supportive’.
Parents of children at Hawthorn, part of the Pathfinder Schools multi-academy trust, praised the school as ‘fantastic’.
Headteacher since September 2021, Mrs Emma Jacox, said: “It’s been a long journey. We have had to cover all areas but we are all working really hard and the hard work doesn’t stop – we want to continue.
"We are thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the hard work of not only our staff but also our wonderful children and our supportive Hawthorn community.
“The inspectors recognised that we are a welcoming and inclusive school which delivers a high-quality education for all of our children.
"We have already started looking forward to the future to build on these excellent foundations and we will continue to serve our community by offering our children and families the best school experience.”
As well as staff and pupils having ‘warm and trusting’ relationships, ‘most pupils’ have responded well to the high expectations staff have of them.
Staff at the school were praised with leaders having an ‘accurate understanding of the school’s strengths and priorities for improvement’. Staff and governors were found to be united in a ‘common sense of purpose’, ensuring that pupils get a ‘good deal’.
Staff morale is high but to improve the school further pupils say that they would like to take part in a broader range of regular clubs and activities.
Inspectors found the use of assessment had not been fully developed across all subjects to ensure that all pupils developed their understanding fully and securely. School leaders needed to ensure that teachers know how best to help pupils to develop their understanding securely and achieve as well as they can, particularly in their written work.
Mrs Jacox added: “Our children are wonderful and they are really eager to learn.”
A spokesman for Pathfinder Schools Multi-Academy Trust said: “Our mission is to transform live and communities, Emma Jacox and the whole of the Hawthorn team have worked with dedication and commitment to make this a reality for parents and students at Hawthorn Primary. We are so proud of their achievements.”