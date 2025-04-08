Kettering Post Office to be franchised but services will remain in town centre, promises MP
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Post Office board made the decision to move to a fully franchised network as part of its commitment to deliver a ‘New Deal for Postmasters’, affecting 108 ‘Crown’ outlets.
Kettering town centre shoppers have been told ‘subject to Government funding’, the Lower Street branch will continue to be able to access Post Office services either ‘at, or near to, the same location’.
MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting, who had been campaigning to keep the branch open, said: “Having campaigned on this issue since a review was announced last year, setting up a survey for local residents and speaking to ministers about it, I am pleased that Post Office services have been saved and will remain in Kettering town centre.
“Proposals for each location are being finalised with the franchised Post Office either remaining at the current location or moving to a nearby site.
"My focus now is on pushing for services to remain at the Lower Street site and I will be paying close attention to who the franchise partner is, the range of services they offer and its opening hours.”
An estimated 1,000 employees are at risk of losing their jobs across the branches.
The review was initiated after the organisation underwent a major overhaul in the wake of the Horizon IT scandal.
In November 2024, the Post Office announced its five-year transformation plan to deliver a ‘New Deal for Postmasters’.
An extra £250 million a year by 2030 is needed to deliver the plan – directly managed branches are losing more than £40 million each year.
Nigel Railton, Post Office chairman, said: “Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a ‘New Deal for Postmasters’, helping to create a long-term, sustainable future for the Post Office.
"By franchising these branches, we are protecting access to our services for communities right across the UK and realising £40 million worth of savings that will enable us to uplift postmasters’ remuneration by up to 10 per cent.
“Over the coming months, we will continue to work with our unions to ensure that we treat our staff working in these 108 branches with care and respect through this transition, consulting with them on proposed changes.
"The 108 Post Offices will either stay in the same location where possible or be located close to the existing location, meaning customers will continue to have access to a full suite of products and services.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.