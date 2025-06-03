Kettering police crackdown on town centre anti-social behaviour as children set fires, climb on roofs and ride recklessly

Parents and members of the public have been asked to help the fight against anti-social behaviour in Kettering town centre as children continue to set fires, climb on roofs and ride recklessly through the High Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants Police’s current crackdown ‘Operation Napery’ tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB) and crime linked to young people has seen a ‘number of arrests’ made as part of ‘multiple ongoing investigations’.

As reported in the Northants Telegraph, issues include repeated deliberate fires, children climbing on shop roofs, causing issues for businesses and riding bicycles and e-scooters recklessly in pedestrian-only areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children causing Anti Social Behaviour in Kettering town centre have been targeted in Operation Napery by Northants Police/National World

Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) Sergeant Mark Walsh said: “We know that there is a core group of young people who are responsible for most of the issues we are seeing, and that the majority of young people are just as affected by this as the rest of our Kettering community.

“I would ask parents and guardians to have ongoing discussions within their families to impress on young people that what might seem like a bit of fun could have a serious detrimental impact on their future."

Operation Napery will also focus on people riding illegal e-scooters in the area – that could be ‘seized and destroyed’.

Kettering town centre/National World

Sgt Walsh said: “Riding pushbikes within the town centre pedestrian zone is actually an offence, as a Public Spaces Protection Order is in place, and the only e-scooters that can be used anywhere are those supplied by Voi, which require a valid driving licence to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone found riding any other sort of e-scooter is likely to find it seized and destroyed, with riders able to be prosecuted under road traffic legislation.

“We’re committed to keeping Kettering safe and welcoming for everyone, and I want to thank our community for their support of our work.

“Please keep telling us what you know so we can target our work and keep Kettering a town to be proud of.”

Information can be submitted anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

To report non-emergency crime or suspicious activity call 101 or going online at www.northants.police.uk/RO.

Find support and advice at www.northants.police.uk/ASB