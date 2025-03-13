Traders in Kettering High Street have expressed dismay at the constant targeting of businesses in the town centre – one of which was held siege by a group of abusive school-age children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident at Geek Retreat saw clients having to form a human shield around the shop to prevent the teens from barging into the premises as they waited for police to arrive.

Customers stood their ground – hands in pockets – while insults were hurled at them, and escalated to a brick being thrown at the shop window and the frontage being egged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as costing an estimated £1,500, the incident has left shop owner Dan Powell feeling powerless to stop them returning.

Groups of children have been gathering in Kettering town centre /National World

He said: “I had gone outside because I was looking for my wife. I saw two guys attacking a customer. I told them to ‘back off’ and if he’d done something wrong to contact the police.

"Ten minutes later we had 15 kids here, trying to get in. Luckily six of our customers stood in their way, with their hands in their pockets.

"The kids were from about 11 to 16-years-old. They were shouting and swearing, they were trying to get in. They said ‘go on and put a hand on us and we’ll do you for child abuse’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff called the police but in the time it took for them to arrive a brick was thrown at the window, shattering it and eggs were hurled at the shop front.

Manager of Geek Retreat Loz Bone outside the store/National World

Dan said: “The whole thing lasted about an hour until the police turned up. It was very frustrating. Many of our customers are people with anxiety and that would have been very scary for our customers.

"The kids are going to get themselves into trouble. For a certain age group, put a curfew on them and penalise the parents, prosecute them. If you can’t do anything with the kids, then go to the parents. I personally think it’s a lack of discipline."

Following the incident at Geek Retreat, Northants Police said the local neighbourhood policing team are aware of the incident and had increased the number of officers and patrols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “The incident at Geek Retreat happened between 7.10pm and 7.30pm on March 6, when a group of young people were causing issues in the area and the window of the shop was smashed.

Charlie Lambert outside B&M in Kettering town centre /National World

"We are investigating and anyone with any information should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 25000132322.

“In terms of the wider anti-social behaviour issues, the local neighbourhood policing team are aware and have already added to their numbers based on predicted demand.

“There will be a greater presence within the town and they’ll also be looking at other solutions too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other businesses say they have been suffering at the hands of the children at all hours of the day – stealing from stores, verbally abusing staff, riding their bikes through shop aisles and helping themselves to food and drink.

Connor Douglas works at Merkur Slots which is open 24-hours a day.

He said: “It puts people off, the customers are intimidated. It’s every night, the kids hang around. The police drive through and it scares them off but the kids just come back again. “They are out of control and have no discipline.”

B&M in the High Street is the only shop away from the Newlands Centre to employ security during the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Security guard Charlie Lambert patrols the store but admits the gangs are difficult to deal with.

He said: “They come in with their bikes. They take alcohol and drink drinks out of the fridge and put the empty bottles back. We are not allowed to touch them. There is only so much we can do. A few have been arrested but it’s the same kids. They don’t go to school. They have been climbing on the roof of the old M&S building and the Wood Green charity shop. They steal from Greggs ten times a day.

"They are horrible – awful.”

Staff at shops down the High Street say they have had the same experiences.

One manager, originally from London, said they were shocked at the behaviour of the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “It’s not just the shoplifting, it’s the general bad behaviour. It’s worse than London. The police are trying to do something about it. It’s good when they come and pick up the kids. But it’s about manpower, it’s to do with resources.”

Across the street at a coffee shop, one manager has had to re-allocate shifts to prevent more vulnerable members of staff from being intimidated by the gangs at closing time.

He said: “It’s really awful. They nick everything they can get their hands on. They spray people with something we’re not sure what it is. They steal deodorants and set fire to them.

“They are verbally abusive and it’s worse at night. I just come to work to make coffee and sell cake and I have to put up with this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t know what the police can do – maybe a curfew. The police turn up and half an hour later, the kids come back.”

Commenting on the gangs, Rosie Wrighting, MP for Kettering, said: "Anti-social behaviour like this is completely unacceptable. People should feel safe in our town centres and I urge any businesses and constituents who need support to contact me so I can raise cases on their behalf.

"It is vital that action is taken to address these issues in Kettering and across the country, so I fully support this Labour Government’s Crime and Policing Bill.

"This is the biggest package of measures on crime and policing in decades with 50 new laws, including giving police and others stronger powers by introducing Respect Orders to stamp out anti-social behaviour issues and tackle the worst offenders."

The Northants Police spokesman added: “Anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour in the area is encouraged to contact us.”