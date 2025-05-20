Hundreds of plants including blooms, veg and herbs will be on offer this Saturday (May 24) at a popular Kettering plant sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With summer on the way, green-fingered Beaver Scout leader Vicky Geary and her team are all prepared for the one-day fundraising bonanza.

5th Kettering (St Michael’s) Scout Group, members and volunteers will hold the popular pop-up garden nursery at St Michael and All Angels Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its 20th year, Vicky who was awarded a BEM for services to the community has been reflecting on two decades of the annual sale.

Vicky Geary and the 5th Kettering Scouts (St Michael's) will hold their annual fundraising plant sale on May 24/Vicky Geary

She said: “It started with an impromptu sale of some extra tomato plants, courgettes and a few marigolds I had left over, on a table outside the community hut. It's expanded into a big event that's enjoyed by the local community. And my greenhouse has expanded from a 6ft by 4ft to a 10 ft by 26 ft.

"At 5th Kettering Scout Group fundraising is teamwork. I could not run our plant sale event on my own. Angela Haynes – group lead volunteer – and I do most of the growing alongside donations, and we rescue sick plants.

“We’re so grateful for the generous compost donation by Melcourt Industries of Sylvagrow Multipurpose compost which is peat-free and RHS approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Geary and her team of volunteers at a previous sale/National World

“It’s the leaders and the young people and their parents coming together alongside the community that creates such a fantastic atmosphere and makes the day a success.”

Vegetable plants on sale will be beans, lettuce, cucumber, peas, mangetout, sweetcorn, peppers, aubergines, lettuce, onions, leeks, pumpkins, courgettes, butternut squash, and a good selection of tomatoes, plus some fruit bushes and strawberries and a selection of herbs.

Summer Bedding available includes geraniums, marigolds, begonias, petunias, impatiens, ageratum and sweet peas.

Basket plants encompassing trailing geraniums, million bells, trailing petunias, begonias, lobelia, bacopa and some wonderful basket greenery such as nepeta and dichondra will also be on sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5th Kettering Scouts (St Michael's) will hold their annual fundraising plant sale on May 24/Vicky Geary

Gardeners looking for perennials at different stages include campions, heuchera, foxgloves, lupins, salvias, ajuga, dicentra, leucanthemum and crocosmia.

The plant sale is from 10am to 2pm at St Michael’s Church in Roundhill Road, Kettering (NN15 6BU). Refreshments including teas, coffees and home-made cakes will be served in the church.

Vicky and her team are hoping their fundraising efforts keep growing – along with the plants – to pay for group activities and cover expenses for badges and trips.

With early weather forecasts looking soggy rather than sunny, Vicky says she won’t any rain stop them from holding the sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We will be there even if it's raining and we really need people to brave any dampness to assist our fundraising. Shoppers can follow up with a warming cuppa and cake in the church.

“Profits this year will go towards capitation which is our annual group membership costs for Scouting and we are planning a big camp next year as 5th Kettering Scout Group turns 100 years old.”