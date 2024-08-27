Kettering Odeon closure leaves MP ‘extremely concerned’ as town left without cinema
Staff have been officially told of the plans to close, with Odeon confirming the loss of this morning as speculation mounted following the announcement Hobson’s Choice, on the same site, was to close.
Reacting to the news of the closure MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting promised to seek urgent clarification of the impact of the closure on staff, and to ask questions about the future of the building.
She said: “I am extremely concerned to hear of Odeon’s decision to close their Kettering cinema. For a constituency the size of Kettering to soon be without a cinema is a disappointing blow for the town and all those who work there.
“Watching films and having access to the arts is a key part of our culture and I want to see the industry thrive.
“I will be seeking urgent clarification on how the closure will affect staff and will also be asking questions about the future of the building. A site that big must not be left to become a white elephant.”
Commenting on story the Northants Telegraph, one customer said: “This is very sad to read, my son loves this place. Being autistic it was a place of solace for him. Also sorry for the members of staff who I guess will lose their jobs.”
Another said: “It is outrageous! I was annoyed at Hobson’s Choice closing, but this is ridiculous now.”
Movie fan Cam James, 27, from Barton Seagrave, is an Odeon MyLimitless member and visits the Kettering cinema at least twice a month.
He said: “As a limitless member for just over a year now, it’s pretty devastating that a place which holds many a memory for people’s childhoods and adulthoods is going.
“You would have thought with the increase of housing developments in Kettering and the surrounding areas in recent years, that there would be more of a focus to keep leisure facilities such as the Odeon open, considering the increased capacity of the town.
“I send the staff my best wishes as they always made the Odeon such a welcoming and happy place.”
