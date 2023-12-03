Kettering night march to make stand against domestic violence and show solidarity with victims

The march will remember the three women murdered in the town in the past two years

People are being urged to make a public stand against domestic violence at a march to be held in Kettering town centre next weekend (Saturday, December 9).

Community groups and organisations will take to the streets and then gather to remember survivors and victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Among those marching will be mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, who wants men as well as women to take part in the event.

Marching/Safer Communities Team

She said: “The march is for all those women have been lost at the hands of their partners or ex-partners – 87 in the last year across England and Wales.

"In the past couple of years, we’ve lost three beautiful women from Kettering – Marta, Maddie and Anju – all kind, happy, wonderful women who can never be replaced. We march in memory of them.

"Local women will also share their stories of how they escaped abusive relationships whilst local organisations share services that can offer vital support.

“I asked if we could incorporate the white ribbon campaign into the march this year, to promote the importance of male allies, because it’s not just about women looking out for each other – we need men to be part of this conversation, too.”

Anju Asok and her children Jeeva and Janvi Saju were killed by Saju Chelavalel; Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was killed by Ben Green; Marta Chmielecka, was killed by Pawel Chmielecki.

The march will bring the community together to support everyone’s right to ‘live a life free from fear of abuse’, as well as remembering both victims and survivors of violence.

Setting out from the corner of Northfield Avenue and Meadow Road, at 6.30pm, the march will finish in the Market Place, where there will be speakers and a remembrance event.

The event is part of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign that calls for the elimination of all form of gender-based violence.

People are being urged to #jointhechorus/Safer Communities Team

Joining residents will be members of North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) Safer Communities Team, Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, Northamptonshire VOICE, Kettering Women’s Centre, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Services, EVE, Kettering Street Pastors, and other organisations and community groups from across the area.

Cllr Helen Harrison, NNC’s executive member for adults, health and wellbeing, said: “As well as the impact domestic violence has on individuals, there is also a ripple effect into the community. This event will be an opportunity for people to come together and take a united stand against all form of violence in our society, as well as remembering both victims and survivors of violence.”

Kettering student Jasmine Lowen will be joining the march and has welcomed the opportunity to show solidarity.

She said: “Marches like this are so important in giving women a chance to be heard. These yearly events have helped me to process my own trauma, and advocating for safety for women and an end to rape culture and femicide is vital for the benefit of our daughters and granddaughters and society at large, and I am proud to have grown up in a community which gives that voice to women.”

Supporting the march Cllr Jason Smithers, NNC’s leader, added: “Although I am pleased that as a council we are supporting this important campaign, sadly, domestic violence happens every day of the year and I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone there is support and guidance for those who might need it.”

The following local organisations can provide counselling, guidance and general support to anyone experiencing gender-based violence, domestic abuse or sexual abuse:

NDAS – Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service https://www.ndas.co/

Northamptonshire Voice 0300 303 1965or email [email protected] or go to https://www.voicenorthants.org/

Northamptonshire Rape Crisis Helpline – 0300 222 5930