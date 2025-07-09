Kettering mayor and local councillors visit Wren Spinney School’s centre of excellence and community work

A trio of Kettering councillors have visited top-performing Wren Spinney School to learn about the school’s expertise in the Equals curriculum and its work in the local community.

Kettering mayor Ben Jameson, Cllr Steve Geary (NNC, St Peter’s Ward) and Cllr Andy Byatt (Kettering Town Councillor) were welcomed to the school in Westover Road that specialises in secondary age children with severe learning difficulties (SLD) and profound and multiple learning difficulties (PMLD).

Experts in the Equals curriculum – practice that puts the child at the centre of the learning, focusing on the things that matter most for each child, the school is one of seven Equals Exemplar schools in the UK and has been showcasing its skills to delegations from as far as New Zealand.

Headteacher Joshua Gershwin-Williams said: “We’re delighted to welcome our local councillors and the mayor and to show them the valuable work we do with local children and families. The Wren Spinney community extends beyond the school both locally, wider afield and internationally, connecting our students to the wider world.”

The mayor and councillors joined in different sensory activities designed around developing interoception and proprioception skills with different types of student groups. They also heard about the impact therapeutic treatments can have on extending muscle function and quality of life.

Activities Wren Spinney organises to make daily life more accessible for students, include in the local community – a local gym and swimming pool to encourage healthy lifestyles, visits to Westhill Park Care Home, to Wicksteed Park and on fishing trips.

Currently students are working with local artist Johnathan Reynolds on an arts project funded by The Arts Council.

Cllr Andy Byatt said: “Wren Spinney is a real asset to our community. We were impressed with the care and dedication of the staff.”