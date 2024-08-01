Kettering man nearing end of epic four-month Land's End to John O'Groats charity trek

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering man is just weeks away from completing a mammoth trek of the length of Great Britain in memory of his childhood best friend.

Luke Parker set off from Land’s End in Cornwall on April 20 and is expecting to arrive in John O'Groats in Scotland on August 19 as he raises money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

It’s a charity close to his heart after his friend Lee Blissett, who he grew up on the same street with, died aged 20 after a three-year battle with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far Luke has tackled the south west coastal path, the Welsh border, over to the Peak District and Pennine Way and up to Scotland.

Luke Parker at the start of his epic adventure.

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph on Tuesday (July 30) from just outside Fort William, the 22-year-old said people he has spoken to on his epic adventure have been surprised by the challenge he has set himself.

He said: “I get a lot of people saying I’m a madman or who say ‘you’re nuts!’

“No-one really understands why I’m doing it but everyone has been so supportive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The keen photographer got into walking which helped him on his own mental health journey and then decided to go big with his fundraising efforts, spending four months in the gym in preparation.

He quit his job as an animal carer and said he’s been inspired by some of the wildlife he has seen on his journey – having saved a few animals on his trek himself.

Taking mostly nature trails, Luke has been walking about 10 miles a day with 30kg on his back – doing 24 miles on one occasion – and wild camping most nights.

He’s given up luxuries to live off camping packs, bread and cheese, losing about two stone in weight, and struggled with blisters in the first month of his hiking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke, who is already planning more charity adventures for when he returns home, said he has been carrying a camping chocolate cake which he’s looking forward to having when he reaches the finishing line.

But it’s the memory of his best friend Lee which has helped him through the tough moments.

He said: "Lee’s memory is helping me quite a lot. Lee’s mum is like a second mum to me and having the thought of him in my mind is spurring me on.”

To donate to Luke’s fundraising page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/walking-from-lands-end-to-john-ogroats.