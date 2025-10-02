Kettering man jailed for breaching sexual harm prevention order after being caught with indecent images of children

Andrew Pinney has been jailed for one year and 10 months after being caught with two mobile phones and a laptop which contained indecent photographs of children.

Pinney, 66 and previously of Montagu Street, Kettering, was issued with a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in March 2022 after being convicted of making indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of children.

‘Making’ photographs can include downloading them from a website, or storing them on a device.

Investigating officer PC Billy Wright, from Northamptonshire Police’s MOSOVO team said: “Andrew Pinney showed a blatant disregard for the conditions placed upon him and he has paid the price with this prison sentence.

“Sexual Harm Prevention Orders are put in place to protect the public and ensure people like Pinney are kept a close eye on. Any breaches committed are treated with a zero-tolerance approach and we will always seek prison time for offenders.

“The MOSOVO team are really passionate about protecting our communities in Northamptonshire and we will continue working hard to ensure that anyone else who breaches the terms of their SHPO is brought to justice.”

Conditions of the SHPO included that he had to notify police if he bought any new electronic device capable of accessing the internet, and to not use cleaning software on any device.

Pinney was visited by police officers from Northamptonshire Police’s MOSOVO team on February 26, who found two mobile phones and a laptop that he hadn’t declared in his home.

Items were seized and, upon investigation, they were found to contain indecent images of children, inappropriate internet searches, and cleaning and wiping software.

Pinney was then arrested and subsequently charged with four counts of breaching his SHPO and one count of making indecent images.

He pleaded guilty to all five counts On September 5 at Northampton Crown Court, and was sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison.