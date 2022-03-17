Kettering man hid printed child abuse pictures in drawer

A Kettering man who hid sick printed pictures of child abuse in a drawer has been spared from prison.

Andrew Pinney was arrested on November 12, 2019, after he was found to have been accessing indecent images of children on his home computer.

The files included those from all three categories (A, B and C) with those in category A depicting the most serious abuse.

Northampton Crown Court.

And when officers searched his home they found two category C images, which had been printed out on paper, concealed in a drawer.

The 62-year-old of Montagu Street, appeared for sentence at Northampton Crown Court for three charges of making indecent images of children (the legal term for viewing or downloading) and and one of possessing printed images of a child.

He faced the prospect of a prison sentence - but Recorder Christopher Donnellan QC gave him a last chance and spared him from a spell behind bars.

Pinney's six-month prison sentence was suspended for two years.

He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and an order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of devices and paper images.