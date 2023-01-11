Out-of-hours advice sessions for people struggling with housing, debt or benefits problems will be put on thanks to a local lottery.

The Kettering Town Lottery – which launched last year – offers residents the chance to win up to £25,000 while also raising money for good causes.

And Kettering Town Council is now using money from it, as well as community grant cash, to fund sessions which are organised by charity Accommodation Concern to help more people access their services in Kettering.

Accommodation concern, Kettering

They are designed for anyone who cannot get to the help during the day because they may be working full-time and struggling with debt or housing issues.

Cllr Mark Rowley (Con, Pipers Hill) said: “We are really pleased to be able to fund these extra advice slots.

"The point of setting up the Kettering Town Lottery was so we could put money back into the town and Accommodation Concern provides a vital service for anyone struggling with debt or housing problems.”

Sessions will run on Saturdays from 9am to 12pm and alternate between Highfield Barnes Close Community Centre and Accommodation Concern’s Meadow Road offices.

Evening advice slots will also run from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesdays at the town centre offices.

The first evening session will be at Accommodation Concern tonight (Wednesday) with this Saturday’s (January 14) at the community centre in Barnes Close and January 21’s at the Meadow Road offices, both from 9am to 12pm.

Wednesday sessions will run at Accommodation Concern until to March 15 with Saturday mornings at Highfield Barnes Close Community Centre from until March 11 and at the Meadow Road offices from January 21 to March 18.

Booking a slot in advance is recommended, although a small number of walk-ins can be accepted. To book an appointment email [email protected] or call 01536 416560.

Jo Moore, chief executive officer of Accommodation Concern, said: “We are so aware that many people who work are struggling at the moment and can’t take time off to try and find out their options, so we are really pleased to be able to offer this service to people who wouldn’t usually be able to access us.