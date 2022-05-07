Kettering set for first lottery draw - here's how you could win up to £25,000

Those who are feeling lucky can win up to £25,000 in a new community Kettering lottery – all while helping local good causes.

The Kettering Town Lottery, set up by Kettering Town Council, has gone live with the first draw expected on June 10.

It costs just £1 a week for every play with a top prize of £25,000, second prize of £1,000 and guaranteed prizes every week of £20, £10 or £5 for 35 runners-up.

Cllr Skinner is the council's lead councillor for the lottery.

The new lottery is run online on the council’s behalf by Affinity Lottery and 60p of every £1 spent will be spent on local causes. For the coming year the council has chosen health and wellbeing, housing support and advice and more sustainable living as its good causes.

The rest of the money goes on prizes and administration costs. Later this year the council will be looking to make the first awards from the lottery towards its chosen causes.

Cllr Craig Skinner, the lead councillor for the lottery on Kettering Town Council, said: "Each year Kettering Town Council will identify areas of need and local organisations will be able to apply for small grants from the Lottery Fund. For the current year this will be health and wellbeing, help with housing problems, and projects which promote sustainability.

"I hope people choose to play the lottery and that we can use the venture to support good causes locally in the future.”