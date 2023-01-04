A group set up to eradicate knife crime has vowed to continue its work preventing young people getting drawn into carrying blades and becoming victims of crime.

Since Off The Streets NN was founded, the community group has co-ordinated the installation of life-saving equipment, held fun days and provided education sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founding member Rav Jones is looking forward to another successful year helping communities across the county and has promised an event every month.

Off The Streets NN - the community group launched in 2021

Continuing education work that started in 2022, Off The Streets will provide free critical bleed control training courses across Northants as well as other activities.

He said: “We are just hoping that we can educate. We are working on events for the whole year but we want to continue the training and installing bleed kits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know last year our work made a massive difference – 100 per cent we know there have been changes and more organisations are working together.”

Working in partnership with Corby-based training provider Meditech Global, Off the Streets will be running the free first aid training to complement their network of emergency bleed kits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary from Meditech Global at the first session in January 2022

The first critical bleed control training session in 2023 takes place on Tuesday, January 31, at 6pm at St Mary's Church in Toller Street, Kettering. The monthly sessions will continue in a different Northants venue every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone aged 13 or over is welcome to attend with parents and carers encouraged to bring along teenagers as well as night-time economy workers, school staff and youth workers. Sessions are open to anyone who would like to learn life-saving skills for people who are losing blood – from accidents and incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Course attendees will learn how to use the contents of the bleed kits and what to do if no kit is at hand.

Notable successes for Off the Streets NN in 2022 have included a UK first with Wellingborough’s London Road McDonald’s restaurant being the first to agree to host one of the bleed kits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jones said: “It’s been very very hard for us pestering people, but we aren’t going to stop. Getting the kit into McDonald’s has been a massive feat thanks to Sarah Joseph from our group, she helped massively. McDonald’s is a key place for the youth. Having the kit there raises awareness for young people and helps protect them and the community.”

Another high-profile location is Kettering railway station with a kit installed last month. It is hoped Corby and Wellingborough stations will follow suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a busy 2022 for the group – 78 critical bleed kits, 25 in bleed control cabinets and 53 bleed bags, were placed in the community. In a joint campaign with Northants Police, eight amnesty bins across the county resulted in more than 1,000 knives being taken off the streets. Volunteers visited 23 schools spreading their anti-crime message to 5,208 young people. The group held three marches against knife crime and hosted the Knife Angel statue at a community fun day.